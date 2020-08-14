Graduates of Baku Higher Oil School awarded DAAD scholarships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Three graduates of Baku Higher Oil School were awarded scholarships from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) to study for a Master's degree at foreign universities.

Thus, graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department Narmin Bakhishova will study for a Master's degree at the University of Hamburg (Germany). Asad Asadli and Sahib Abdullayev, who are also graduates of the above department, will study for a Master's degree at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangan-Nuremberg (Germany).

Their living and educational expenses will be covered by the scholarship program.

It should be noted that Narmin Bakhishova, who graduated from BHOS in 2019, currently works as a junior project engineer at TCM-KT JV Azerbaijan LLC of the Italian group of companies Maire Tecnimont, and Sahib Abdullayev, who also graduated from the Higher School in 2019, works at BP as a process engineer for the Azerbaijan - Georgia - Turkey region.

Note that three out of the 25 young people who were selected from Azerbaijan to study under the scholarship program are BHOS graduates.

DAAD is an Academic Exchange Service that provides young people with the opportunity to acquire international educational and research experience in Germany and beyond.