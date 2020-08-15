Operational Headquarters makes decision on cafes, restaurants in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

Trend:

The catering facilities in Azerbaijan will be allowed to serve customers in open air since August 18, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Operational Headquarters decided to amend the conditions of the toughened quarantine regime announced on the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Mingachevir cities, as well as in Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy and Goygol districts.

So, in the above territories, the activities of restaurants, cafes, tea houses and other similar catering facilities will be allowed from 09:00 to 22:00 (GMT +4), with a ban on smoking hookah and sitting of more than six people at one table.

Catering facilities imply a property complex (restaurants, cafes, canteens, snack bars, buffets, tea houses and other similar objects) used to provide catering services. An open-air site of a catering facility implies a site that has access to open-air from at least three sides (without any superstructure more than a meter high) or is located in the open-air with no top cover.

The entrances and exits, cash registers of catering facilities must be provided with the possibility of using a disinfectant solution and installing appropriate containers with a disinfectant.

According to the decision, the activities of catering facilities permitted to operate shall be carried out in compliance with the existing rules, requirements of sanitary norms and methodic instructions.