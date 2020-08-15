Assistant to President: Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijani districts scrutinized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

The impact of trips to Azerbaijani districts by official work travel permits on the epidemiological situation is being studied, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Aug. 15, Trend reports.

"The epidemiological situation in the districts is being scrutinized, and it is clear that trips to the districts based on official work travel permits affect the number of infections there," he noted.