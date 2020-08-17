Azerbaijan confirms 167 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 124 new COVID-19 cases, 167 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 34,343 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 32,042 patients have recovered, 508 people have died. Currently, 1,793 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,153 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 836,908 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.