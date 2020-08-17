Customer loyalty indicator for the last 6 months of Azercell has exceeded 90%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has released the number of queries received by the Contact Center over the first half of 2020. During the period, Azercell's Contact Center received 2,300,000 appeals, 2,210,000, or 96 percent of which were responded immediately. This performance rate varied between 90-98 percent over the reported months.

The service quality in Azercell equaled 82 percent on average in the first half of this year, which is a high result for the operation of call centers based on current European standards. It should be noted that the level of service shows how quickly the operator responds to a call and, accordingly, the time to investigate the incoming query. It affects both customer satisfaction and the image of the organization. Also, according to European standards, the level of customer satisfaction should be above 80%, for Azercell this figure has exceeded 90% over the past six months.

Caring for the comfort of its 5 million subscriber family, taking into account modern working and living conditions, Azercell has responded to customer inquiries through new online platforms. Thus, the number of response platforms in the field of Azercell's online customer service has been increased to a great extent since the last quarter of 2019. Thus, the “Kabinetim” application was supplemented with a “Chat” section, where subscribers can send their requests and communicate directly with the service agent, and the possibility of service support through the Play Market and AppStore was launched, where users can leave feedback regarding the “Kabinetim” application and get answers to questions. The online service switched to 24/7 mode starting from November last year. At the same time, the company started accepting customers’ appeals directly in private chat on Facebook. Earlier this year, the company introduced innovations in the field of online customer service, in particular, in the popular social network Telegram, where Azercell Bot was created and is already being successfully used.

Looking at the numbers, online inquiries in the first six months of 2020 was 10 times more compared to the same period last year. In the first half of 2019, the company received more than 23,000 appeals through Online Chat, while this figure has risen about to more than 208 thousand this year. Through the private chat on Facebook, launched in December last year, 23,743 queries were received and reviewed in just six months. At the same time, the company saw an increase in the number of e-mails received: all 5,538 e-mails received in the first six months of this year were responded accordingly. Besides, the Call Center for Corporate Customers received 49,000 calls and 16,000 online requires in the first six months, while the Private Call Center for Premium Customers received 55,000 calls. Thus, more than 2 million inquiries were responded through the different channels of Azercell's Contact Center in the first half of 2020.

It should be noted that in recent months, the Contact Center of Azercell has been working in an intensified mode due to the lockdown announced in the country in connection with the pandemic. The conditions for remote work were immediately created for the employees. Taking into account the quarantine regime, Azercell Telecom recommended its subscribers to use alternative service channels without leaving home, to avoid crowded places. It should be noted that “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leader of the mobile communications market in Azerbaijan, being the choice of 5 million citizens of the country, cares about the convenience of its customers and is constantly working to improve and introduce the most leading and innovative models of customer service systems.