Azerbaijan confirms 162 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 146 new COVID-19 cases, 162 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 34,620 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 32,363 patients have recovered, 510 people have died. Currently, 1,747 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,359 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 849,628 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.