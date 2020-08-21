Mortality among COVID-infected people in Azerbaijan lower than in other countries - infectiologist

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

About 900 patients with coronavirus have been admitted to the Central Oilmen Hospital so far, Infectious Disease Doctor at the hospital Farrukh Sadirov said, Trend reports.

Sadirov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 21.

"The mortality in the hospital is about 12 percent. For comparison, from February through April 2020, the percentage of in-hospital death toll was 22 percent in Germany," he noted.

The mortality rate of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan fluctuates between 1.5-1.6 percent, while in other countries this figure is above 10 percent, Sadirov said.

"Currently, we use what is used in the world, and what the world knows we know too. Our mortality rate is much lower than in the world," added the infectiologist.