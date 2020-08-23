Azerbaijan reports 151 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 169 new COVID-19 cases, 151 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 35,274 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 32,993 patients have recovered, 518 people have died.

Currently, 1,763 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,432 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 873,777 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.