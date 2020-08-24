Azerbaijani president makes phone call to People's Poet Fikrat Goja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

On August 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to People's Poet Fikrat Goja.

The head of state congratulated Fikrat Goja on his jubilee and wished him new successes in his creative activity and the best of health. Emphasizing Fikrat Goja`s special contributions to the development of Azerbaijan`s literature, President Ilham Aliyev noted that his works had always been followed by a wide audience. The head of state said that Fikrat Goja was awarded the “Istiglal” Order, and congratulated him on this occasion.

Expressing deep gratitude for the warm words and congratulations, Fikrat Goja described the conferment of the “Istiglal” Order upon him as a high recognition of his creativity by the state. Stressing that national leader Heydar Aliyev always paid great attention to Azerbaijan`s literature and culture, Fikrat Goja recalled his meetings with the national leader. Fikrat Goja underlined that this tradition had today been successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, and once again thanked for the attention.