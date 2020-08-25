Azerbaijan confirms 86 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 133 new COVID-19 cases, 86 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 35,559 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,190 of them have recovered, and 521 people have died. Currently, 1,848 people are under treatment in special hospitals.