Azerbaijan confirms 91 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 17:59)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 148 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 35,707 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,281 of them have recovered, and 522 people have died. Currently, 1,904 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,791 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 892,070 tests have been conducted so far.
