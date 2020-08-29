Entry-exit to Azerbaijani districts to be reconsidered amid COVID-19 restrictions (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The issue of entry-exit to Azerbaijani districts will be reconsidered after studying the sanitary and epidemiological situation, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Aug. 29, Trend reports.

"We all would like to resume trips to the districts, but, unfortunately, today we cannot announce this good news," the assistant to the president said, adding that he himself met with his father living in Ganja last time on March 13, 2020.

He stressed that the restriction on visiting areas is important for the safety of citizens, and expressed hope soon it will be possible to announce the lifting of this restriction.

As earlier reported, the Operational Headquarters adopted the decision to extend the quarantine in Azerbaijan until 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 30, 2020.