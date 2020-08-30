Azerbaijan confirms 127 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 135 new COVID-19 cases, 127 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 36,309 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,703 of them have recovered, and 531 people have died. Currently, 2,075 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,137 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 917?027 tests have been conducted so far.