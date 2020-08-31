Azerbaijan confirms 144 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 126 new COVID-19 cases, 144 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 36,435 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,847 of them have recovered, and 534 people have died. Currently, 2,054 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,042 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 922,069 tests have been conducted so far.