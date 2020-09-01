Azerbaijan confirms 130 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 143 new COVID-19 cases, 130 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
