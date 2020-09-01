Azerbaijan confirms 130 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 143 new COVID-19 cases, 130 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 36,578 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,977 of them have recovered, and 536 people have died. Currently, 2,065 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,597 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 928,666 tests have been conducted so far.