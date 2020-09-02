Azerbaijan confirms 139 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 154 new COVID-19 cases, 139 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 36,732 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 34,116 of them have recovered, and 538 people have died. Currently, 2,078 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,730 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 935,396 tests have been conducted so far.