Azerbaijan reveals number of coronavirus patients in intensive care

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Currently, 2,078 coronavirus patients are still being treated at the special hospitals in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 2 citing the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

“Some 136 of those patients are in the intensive care unit while 14 people have been connected to artificial lung ventilation devices,” TABIB said.

Azerbaijan has detected 154 new COVID-19 cases, 139 patients have recovered and two patients have died.

Up until now, 36,732 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 34,116 of them have recovered, and 538 people have died. Currently, 2,078 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,730 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 935,396 tests have been conducted so far.