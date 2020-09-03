Azerbaijan confirms 148 new COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 167 new COVID-19 cases, 148 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 36,899 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 34,264 of them have recovered, and 541 people have died. Currently, 2,094 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,869 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 942,265 tests have been conducted so far.