Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Azerbaijan has detected 132 new COVID-19 cases, 155 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 37,031 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 34,419 of them have recovered, and 543 people have died. Currently, 2,069 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,048 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 949,313 tests have been conducted so far.