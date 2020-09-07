Google’s Developer Students Club will be created at Baku Higher Oil School for the first time in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Google’s Developer Students Club will be created at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) for the first time in Azerbaijan.

5th year student of BHOS Nariman Tagizadeh was admitted to the Developer Students Clubs (DSC) programme as the head of the local DSC branch.

Within the framework of the programme, the Developer Students Club, which will be created at the Higher School by Nariman Tagizadeh, will work on new projects and implement innovative measures in cooperation with Google.

With the creation of the DSC branch at Baku Higher Oil School, students will have the opportunity to improve their programming skills and participate in the development of large-scale projects.

Note that Developer Students Clubs is an internship program organized by Google for students. Within the framework of this programme, students who are members of local DSC branches develop new ideas, solutions, projects in cooperation with Google, and they present their finished works to Google.

So far, only two students from Azerbaijan have been admitted to this programme.