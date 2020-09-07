Azerbaijan confirms 132 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:03)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 89 new COVID-19 cases, 132 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 37,418 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 34,837 of them have recovered, and 551 people have died. Currently, 2,030 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,936 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 967,040 tests have been conducted so far.