Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 139 new COVID-19 cases, 128 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 37,557 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 34,965 of them have recovered, and 552 people have died. Currently, 2,040 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,798 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 973,838 tests have been conducted so far.