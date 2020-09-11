UNEC brand is also recognized in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The UNEC brand, which has become a world brand with its educational programs which it offers, continues to strengthen its position in the world educational space.

Thus, UNEC brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics was also recognized by Federal Intellectual Property Service of Russia (ROSPATENT), one of the largest countries in the world.

UNEC, which is expanding its coverage day by day, has previously been registered in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Turkey and Estonia.