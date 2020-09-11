Azerbaijan confirms 171 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Azerbaijan has detected 163 new COVID-19 cases, 171 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 38,037 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 35,440 of them have recovered, and 557 people have died. Currently, 2,040 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,108 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 995,376 tests have been conducted so far.