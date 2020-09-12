Restrictions remain in force during quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The following restrictions remain in force during the period of special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region till September 30, Trend reports on Sept. 12 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers:

- activity of big shopping centers, excluding grocery stores and pharmacies located on their territory;

- rendering of services to the clients in catering facilities, as well as in restaurants, cafes, teahouses and similar facilities from 00:00 (GMT+4) till 09:00 (GMT+4), using a hookah and serving more than six people at each table;

- educational and tutoring services for more than 10 people;

- activity of swimming pools, water attractions and facilities organizing sports games on the territory of the beaches:

- operation of public transport and the Baku Metro from 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 19 till 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 21 and from 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 26 till 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 28.

The activity is permitted in all spheres except for the restrictions indicated above.