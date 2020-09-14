Azerbaijani gymnasts' performance number at European Championships in Kiev disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The Local Organising Committee of the 2020 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics organized the draw of the starting order, Trend reports referring to the European Gymnastics website.

It took place in the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, Ukraine on the occasion of the Deriugina Cup.

European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov, and General Director, Lisa Worthmann, were in attendance as were 1988 Olympics Champion Marina Lobatch, 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Ganna Rizatdinova, Ukrainian head coach Irina Deriugina and Ukraine’s Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit.

Following the results of the draw in the individual program among seniors, Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance will be number 5 (B group) and number 10 (A group), the performance of the team in group exercises among seniors will be number 17.

Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance will be number 7 (B group) in the individual program among juniors.

The European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kyiv is scheduled for November 26-29, 2020. The final decision on the holding of the competition is scheduled for September 28. The representatives of 39 countries applied for participation.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 13 athletes upon the preliminary application.