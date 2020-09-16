Purchase any Samsung smartphone or tablet and get annual subscription for 1 GB internet for free from Azercell!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Aiming to provide the best customer experience, “Azercell Telecom” LLC makes digital services and the latest smartphones, which have become an integral part of our lives, even more accessible. The leading mobile operator is pleased to launch a new campaign in cooperation with Samsung, well-known in the international market for the high degree of reliability and quality. Thus, starting from September 15th, the new Azercell subscribers purchasing Samsung smartphones or tablets will get a unique opportunity to enjoy 1GB internet pack for free within the next 12 months.

In order to benefit from the campaign, it is required to get a new Azercell number along with any Samsung smartphone/tablet from Azercell dealer or Exclusive stores until 30.10.2020.

Enjoy free mobile data from Azercell this autumn!

For more information about the campaign, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/samsung_kampaniyasi/

