Azerbaijan confirms 140 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 119 new COVID-19 cases, 140 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up till now, 38,777 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 36,289 of them have recovered, and 571 people have died. Currently, 1,917 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,601 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,035,286 tests have been conducted so far.