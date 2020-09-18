Minister: Issue of Armenians destroying Azerbaijani historical monuments always on agenda

Society 18 September 2020 13:27 (UTC+04:00)
Minister: Issue of Armenians destroying Azerbaijani historical monuments always on agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The problem of destruction of historical monuments by Armenians in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is always on the agenda, First Deputy and Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark at a meeting of the Committee on Culture of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

He added that these issues need to be raised at the international level.

“One could also think about the development of the Action Plan,” he said.

