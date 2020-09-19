Azerbaijan confirms 177 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 148 new COVID-19 cases, 177 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up till now, 39,042 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 36,601 of them have recovered, and 574 people have died. Currently, 1,867 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,722 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,047,906 tests have been conducted so far.
