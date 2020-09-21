Azerbaijan inks agreement to bring vaccine against COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

Trend:

The State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and GAVI (Global Vaccine Alliance) signed an agreement on September 18, 2020, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

According to the agreement, the vaccine against COVID-19, approved by WHO and meeting all the necessary requirements, will soon be delivered to Azerbaijan.

As reported, despite the application of stringent quarantine measures and certain treatment methods during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, systematic measures to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus haven’t been developed yet.

Unlike other viruses, SARS-CoV-2 is actively mutating, but its distribution area is growing rapidly. In these conditions, the most effective means of controlling the situation is the vaccination of vulnerable groups of the population.

Calculations show that vaccination of 20 percent of the population may be enough to control the epidemiological situation.

One of the important requirements for the vaccine is that it should be effective and safe, have at least 50 percent protection and minimum side negative effects.