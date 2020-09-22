More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Thirteen Kazakh citizens and 33 Azerbaijani citizens with a residence permit in Kazakhstan, who remained in Azerbaijan due to the closure of borders in connection with the coronavirus, were sent from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) on Sept. 22.

The passengers were sent on the "Mercury-1" ferry ship ("Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC) from the Baku port.

Kazakhstan has approved a new procedure for crossing the state border during the period of restrictions within the quarantine regime since May 13. Under the procedure, the Kazakh port of Kuryk resumed the process of receiving citizens of Kazakhstan and other countries entitled to enter the country.

Some 253 citizens of Kazakhstan and 192 citizens of other countries were sent from the Baku port over the past five months.