Iran imports flu vaccine as possible medicine against COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept.23

Trend:

Iran has imported some 20 million portions of flu vaccines, that accounts roughly for the 25 percent of the country's entire population, however there are no news on reliable vaccine against COVID-19, said Homayoun Sameh Bakhtabadi, a member of Iranian Parliament's Healthcare commission, Trend reports via ILNA.

He said that anyone with a national identity card can obtain a flue vaccine from the local drug stores.

"Young people and individuals that have no serious illnesses are not required to get the flu shot, the primary groups that need vaccine are children, elderly people," he added.

"The Health Ministry has announced that the rate of flu infection in current Iranian year (started March 20,2020) would possibly be lower than last Iranian year (started March 21,2019) but the number of imported vaccines has increased," said Bakhtabadi.

He said the Healthcare commission is also reviewing assigning €1 million from the National Development Fund to the Health Ministry for fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is expected that Governor of the Central Bank of Iran and the head of Plan and Budget Organization would submit their reports about the issue to the parliament," he said.