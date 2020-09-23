Azerbaijan confirms 173 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 146 new COVID-19 cases, 173 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 39,524 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 37,122 of them have recovered, and 580 people have died. Currently, 1,822 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,780 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,073,255 tests have been conducted so far.