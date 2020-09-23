Get rewarded with Azercell!

23 September 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

The most preferred mobile operator of the county “Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to introduce a new "Share and Gain" program into the local market. Azercell, the first to offer this service in the region, once again expands the functionalities of the "Kabinetim" app providing its subscribers with a unique opportunity to earn a reward.

Thus, starting from September 18, subscribers of the mobile operator earn bonuses by recommending Azercell's digital services to their friends via the "Share" button in the "Kabinetim" app. The customer gets bonuses once their friends subscribe to the recommended service via push notification from “Kabinetim”.

Customers sharing Azercell applications will receive a bonus of 1 AZN on the balance of their number for each new subscription to “BluTv” and “ivi” services, and 0.10 AZN will be granted for each new “Kabinetim” user.

It should be remarked that, both Prepaid and Postpaid customers of the company can recommend Azercell applications to the unlimited number of friends during the day and use the earned bonuses in any direction!

Do not miss a chance to earn a reward with "Kabinetim" from Azercell! Share useful applications with your friends and let Azercell top up your balance!

For more information, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/partner_services/referal/

