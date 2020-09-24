46-year-old enters Baku Higher Oil School

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Sarkhan Mikailov is one of 50 students who enrolled in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program of Baku Higher Oil School this year. He was born in 1974 and, therefore, is older than all of his coursemates.

The reason why he decided to start studying again after 24 years was his desire to keep pace with the rapidly developing scientific and technological progress and the constantly changing realities of the world. Sarkhan Mikailov believes that a modern person, regardless of his age, must constantly work on himself, improve his skills and, if necessary, acquire new knowledge.

Sarkhan Mikailov, who graduated with honors from the Faculty of Applied Mathematics and Cybernetics of Baku State University in 1996, currently works as a director - responsible actuary of the Actuarial Department of Azre Reinsurance OJSC, which is the only reinsurance company in Azerbaijan. He successfully completed the Actuarial Courses, consisting of six stages, which were held in 2011-2015 with the support of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Association of Actuaries of Azerbaijan. During 15 years of his professional activity, Sarkhan Mikailov worked in various business areas, including IT and programming, metallurgy, and printing. Since 2011, he has been working in the insurance industry.

“I wish to work in the management bodies of companies operating in the field of business until the end of my career in order to benefit them, and, of course, I want to continue improving my knowledge. Therefore, despite the fact that I have plenty of work experience, I decided to start studying again because I do not have sufficient knowledge in the field of business administration. I think that no matter what experience and skills a management employee has, it will be very difficult for him to achieve effective results and goals without having theoretical knowledge. I chose BHOS because the subjects included in the MBA program are taught at a high level. This will contribute to the growth of my theoretical knowledge and the systematization of my practical knowledge. I opted for Baku Higher Oil School because it is one of the top three universities in the country that meet the international standard requirements. Since my goal is to get a better education, I decided to study at Baku Higher Oil School.”