LafargeHolcim Signs Net Zero Pledge with Science-Based Targets

Society 24 September 2020 14:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

LafargeHolcim joins the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) “Business Ambition for 1.5°C,” becoming the first global building materials company to sign the pledge with intermediate targets for 2030, validated by SBTi[2]. This commitment builds on LafargeHolcim’s leadership in green construction with cutting-edge solutions such as ECOPact, its green concrete, and Susteno, its leading circular cement.

In its 2030 goals, LafargeHolcim is further lowering its target for CO2 intensity in cement to 475kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem.). Europe is on track to become the first region to reach this net zero ambition, building on its CHF 160 million investment roadmap launched last year.

Going one step further, LafargeHolcim is partnering with SBTi to develop a roadmap for aligning climate targets to a 1.5°C future in the cement sector, pushing the boundaries of green construction.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: “I believe in building a world that works for people and the planet. That’s why we are reinventing how the world builds today to make it greener with low-carbon and circular solutions. I am very excited to be working with SBTi, taking a rigorous science-based approach to shape our net zero roadmap and accelerating our efforts to substantially lower our CO2 footprint. I will not stop pushing the boundaries to lead the way in green construction.”

Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer: “As the world’s largest cement producer, we have a key role to play in addressing today’s climate crisis. On our way to becoming a net zero company, we are not only part of the solution, we are committed to supporting our customers in their CO2-reduction ambitions. No company can tackle today’s climate challenge alone, that’s why we are partnering for impact.”

The SBTi has approved LafargeHolcim’s commitment to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 21%2 per ton of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2018 base year. With this target, LafargeHolcim commits to reduce scope 1 GHG emissions 17.5% per ton of cementitious material and scope 2 GHG emissions 65% per ton of cementitious materials within the same timeframe.

By 2030, LafargeHolcim will:

● Accelerate the use of low-carbon and carbon-neutral products such as ECOPact and Susteno

● Recycle 100m tons of waste and byproducts for energy and raw materials

● Scale up the use of calcined clay and develop novel cements with new binders

● Double[3] waste-derived fuels in production to reach 37%

● Reach 475 kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem)

● Operate its first net zero CO2 cement production facility[4]

In addition to this pledge to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, LafargeHolcim will expand its actions across its value chain to include scope 3 emissions. With this holistic approach LafargeHolcim will reduce its transportation and fuel-related emissions by 20%.

On its net zero journey LafargeHolcim will accelerate circular construction by increasing the use of recycled materials in its products and processes while recovering materials at the end of their life cycle. In 2019 alone, LafargeHolcim recycled 48 million tons of waste making it a world leader in waste solutions, contributing to cleaner cities while preserving earth’s finite resources.

The company will use the coming decade to develop and deploy advanced technologies, preparing the next step of its net zero journey. This includes piloting over twenty Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) projects across Europe and North America.

For more information on LafargeHolcim’s climate pledge, please see the detailed climate section on www.lafargeholcim.com. For more information on circular economy and other aspects of its sustainability strategy, see www.lafargeholcim.com/climate-energy.

[1] Scope 1 and 2

[2] In line with keeping warming to well-below 2°C; the target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks

2 In line with keeping warming to well-below 2°C; the target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks

[3] Compared to 2018 baseline

[4] Building on key pilots such as Westküste 100 in Germany and Svante in the U

