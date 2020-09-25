Azerbaijani schoolchildren perform successfully at 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

National team supported by Azercell won 3 medals in the competition

The 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics held in Singapore, known as a high-tech center worldwide, has come to an end. 343 participants from 87 countries joined the intellectual contest, which took place on September, 13-19. Members of the Azerbaijani team, supported by the country's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom, won three medals at the Olympics.

Azerbaijan was represented by a team of four schoolchildren in this international competition. They joined the competition held online from ADA University. Before the Olympiad, our students held special training classes organized by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and supported by Azercell.

Each day of the two-stage Olympiad, participants were given 5 hours to solve and develop 3 algorithmic tasks. As a result of the intense competition, three members of the team - Aziz Huseynov, a 10th grade student of Ganja Secondary School No. 15 named after M. Azizbayov, and Abutalib Namazov and Murad Eynizada, 11th grade students of the Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Education won bronze medals.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has taken part in this prestigious competition since 1994. During these 25 years, our schoolchildren have won 5 medals - 1 silver and 4 bronze medals. Therefore, winning 3 medals this year alone can be considered a record performance.

The great results of our schoolchildren in this prestigious competition show the great potential of the science and education in Azerbaijan. It is worth noting that the preparation for the International Olympiads in Informatics has been carried out with the support of Azercell since 2017. This year's results once again confirm that the company's effective cooperation with the Ministry of Education and other agencies creates the necessary conditions for the identification, self-affirmation and development of talented teens in the country.

The International Olympiad in Informatics, held since 1989, is one of the few competitions involving participants from all over the world. Earlier, the Olympiad was held in Zagreb, Tehran, Athens, Cairo, Almaty, Kazan and other cities. Last year, the 31st International Informatics Olympiad was held in the Azerbaijani capital. Azercell was represented as a digital sponsor of talents at the Olympiad in Baku. In addition, Azercell provided mobile internet to the members of the delegation accompanying the contestants.

It should be noted that in the context of social isolation applied in connection with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country, Azercell presented 5GB of mobile internet to teachers within "Virtual School" project of the Ministry of Education in order to adapt teachers and students to new teaching methods and increase teaching efficiency. At the same time, 10 applicants who scored high in the university entrance exams received tablets from Azercell and another 300 received a free subscription to Busuu, a foreign language learning app. In addition, the company presented a special Student Bursary for students of our servicemen died in the April and July battles, and gifts for their children newly enrolled in primary school.

Throughout its activity, Azercell Telecom has always supported the professional and personal development of young people in Azerbaijan and focused on the development of education in the Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy.

