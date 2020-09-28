Azerbaijan makes decision to extend special quarantine regime
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the special quarantine regime until November 2, Trend reports on Sept. 28.
Public transport will not work in Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region on the following dates:
From October 3, 00:00 (GMT+4) through October 5, 06:00 (GMT+4)
From October 10, 00:00 (GMT+4) through October 12, 06:00 (GMT+4)
From October 17, 00:00 (GMT+4) through October 19, 06:00 (GMT+4)
From October 24, 00:00 (GMT+4) through October 26, 06:00 (GMT+4)
From October 31, 00:00 (GMT+4) through November 2, 06:00 (GMT+4)
