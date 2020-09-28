Azerbaijani interior ministry issues statement on curfew across country (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Curfew has been announced throughout Azerbaijan from 00:00 (GMT+4) September 28, 2020, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend.

The curfew will be imposed in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Naftalan cities, as well as in Absheron, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Aghdam, Barda, Tartar, Goranboy, Goygol, Dashkasan, Gadabay, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gazakh and Aghstafa districts from Sept. 28 from 21:00 (GMT+4) to 06:00 (GMT+4).

During curfew, individuals will be able to move in administrative-territorial units in which martial law is in effect only on the basis of an appropriate official certificate or a special permit obtained through www.icaze.e-gov.az.

"In this regard, we ask residents who live in cities and districts covered by the curfew or who enter or leave these settlements, to take into account the travel time to their destination and complete their visit, their affairs before the curfew begins, and not to leave the place of residence (location) during curfew without a special permission and an identity card," said the statement.

The list of employees of the state structures, whose movement during the specified period is allowed on the basis of an official certificate, as well as the permitted spheres of activity, has been determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. The Interior Ministry also approved the procedure for issuing the special permits.

To prepare for the funeral of the deceased, in accordance with religious rites, close relatives can move freely after appealing the Interior Ministry via "102" or hot line (012 590-80-20).

The legal responsibility measures will be taken against violators of the martial law regime who do not comply with the legal requirements of police officers and military personnel involved in ensuring the curfew.

The resolution # 358 dated September 28, 2020 of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has been approved.

The following employees of state structures (institutions) are allowed to move by showing an official identity card during the curfew:

- employees of the Azerbaijani presidential administration

- employees of the Administrative Department of the President of Azerbaijan

- employees of the Special Medical Service

- employees of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers

- employees of the Administrative Department of the Cabinet of Ministers

- employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

- employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry

- employees of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office

- employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice

- court staff, lawyers

- employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations

- employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health

- employees of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, as well as foreign diplomatic missions

- employees of the State Customs Committee

- employees of the Security Service of the President of Azerbaijan

- employees of the Azerbaijani State Security Service

- employees of the Azerbaijani Foreign Intelligence Service

- employees of the Special Communication and Information Security State Agency

- employees of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities

- employees of the State Border Service

- employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

- employees of Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, as well as public and private medical institutions

- staff of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)

The following employees of the state structures (institutions) are allowed to move after an employer has entered the data about the employees on www.icaze.e-gov.az website by using an electronic signature during the curfew period:

1. Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan

2. Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan

3. Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

4. Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijan Republic

5. Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan

6. Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

7. State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced People

8. State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora

9. State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

10. Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

11. Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC)

12. Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, state-owned banks

13. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)

14. "Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company

15. "Azersu" Open Joint Stock Company

16. Azerigaz Production Union

17. Azerenergy Open Joint Stock Company

18. "Azeristiliktejhizat" Open Joint Stock Company

19. "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" Closed Joint Stock Company

20. "Azerbaijan Railways" Closed Joint Stock Company

21. Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company

22. "Baku Metro" Closed Joint Stock Company

23. "Baku International Sea Trade Port" Closed Joint Stock Company

24. Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan

25. Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads

The list of spheres of activity, which are allowed to operate during the curfew:

1. Healthcare and social sphere:

1.1. hospitals, clinics and other medical institutions;

2. Infrastructure:

2.1. utilities (water supply and sewerage, gas supply, heating, electricity distribution);

2.2. generation and supply of electricity;

2.3. melioration and water management;

2.4. telecommunications and communication services.

3. transport and logistics:

3.1. cargo transportation by air, sea, railway and vehicles;

3.2. services in connection with railways, shipping, ports and highways;

3.3. logistics services;

3.4. public transport.

4. Main types of production:

4.1. defense industry products;

4.2. production of oil equipment and installations;

4.3. production of food and their raw materials, procurement, supply, storage and wholesale of food products;

4.4. production of daily care and hygiene products;

4.5. production of chemical products;

4.6. collection, production and processing of agricultural products, including the activity of farms;

4.7. production, processing, storage and sale of oil and gas;

4.8. transportation of oil and gas by pipelines;

4.9. activity in the field of metallurgy;

4.10. production and repair of construction and household equipment;

4.11. production of packaging products;

4.12. production of machinery and equipment;

4.13. production of electrical equipment;

4.14. production of computer, electronic and optical products;

4.15. production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers;

4.16. production of other vehicles;

4.17. production of tobacco products;

4.18. production of other industrial products.

5. Retail and wholesale:

5.1. filling stations.

6. Household services:

6.1. collection and disposal of household waste.

7. Media

8. Activity of educational institutions.

9. Activity on ensuring the protection and technical security of private legal entities not admitted to the activity.