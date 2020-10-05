European Artistic Gymnastics Championships moved to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

The Executive Committee of European Gymnastics met online today to discuss the 2020 European Championships in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, Trend reports referring to European Gymnastics.

After the notification from Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation that due to the pandemic no major events can be hosted in Azerbaijan until the end of 2020, the EC decided to move the competition from Baku to the Turkish city of Mersin.

The 2020 European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics will be held (without Olympic qualification) from 9 to 13 December 2020. The 2020 European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics will be held (without Olympic qualification) from 17 to 20 December 2020.

The competition will not be a license competition for the Tokyo Olympic Games.