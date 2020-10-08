Azerbaijan reports 154 fresh COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 191 new COVID-19 cases, 154 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 41,304 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,012 of them have recovered, and 598 people have died. Currently, 1,689 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,280 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,156,938 tests have been conducted so far.