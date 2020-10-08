Azerbaijan reports 154 fresh COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 191 new COVID-19 cases, 154 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 41,304 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,012 of them have recovered, and 598 people have died. Currently, 1,689 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,280 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,156,938 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Armenia trying to deceive international community, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief on Al-Shurug TV channel
Armenia’s Grad missile launcher which attacked Azerbaijan’s Barda and Tartar destroyed - Assistant to president (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan releases update on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks - General Prosecutor's Office
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijan’s Barda from 'Tochka-U' high-precision tactical missile system, says Azerbaijani MoD
Azerbaijani president: Words that “Azerbaijan is not alone” in people’s letters coming from Turkey have, of course, further increased love of Turkey
Armenia - racist country, representatives of no other nationality can live there, says Azerbaijani president
We have repeatedly said that sanctions should have been applied to occupying state of Armenia - Azerbaijani president
Losing battle, in an effort to stop Azerbaijani army, Armenia resorts to heinous acts, says Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani president to Armenian leadership: Sooner you leave occupied lands, better it will be for you
Azerbaijani army inflicts artillery strikes against Armenian armed forces during night battles (VIDEO)
Everything going according to plan, Azerbaijani army restoring territorial integrity of country, says President Aliyev
Azercell's “Mobile Eye Clinic” is providing medical treatment to families of martyrs, refugees and Internally Displaced Persons on World Sight Day (FOTO)
German FM’s statement calling for ceasefire and putting pressure on Azerbaijan - regrettable, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says
Aggressive policy of Armenia greatly hinders economic co-op in region, says Azerbaijani Minister of Economics(PHOTO)