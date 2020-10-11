By 2040 number of stations of Azerbaijan's Baku metro to double

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

By 2040, it is planned to increase the total length of the Baku Metro lines from the current 36.7 km to 76.2 km, and the number of stations from 25 to 51, Trend reports referring to the Baku General Plan for 2020-2040.

According to the plan, the metro will continue to play a leading role in the public transport system of Baku and will provide the main communication between the most densely populated areas of the agglomeration and the central regions.

The 28 May metro station will remain the central hub of great importance to the metro network.

By 2027, it is planned to separate the green and red lines at the 28 May - Jafar Jabbarli transition station, as well as create a new infrastructure.