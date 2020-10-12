Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 122 new COVID-19 cases, 47 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 42,104 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,404 of them have recovered, and 609 people have died. Currently, 2,091 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,551 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,180,271 tests have been conducted so far.
