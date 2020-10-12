Azerbaijani community in France posted slogans about Armenia’s provocations, says State Committee for Diaspora Affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Our compatriots living in different countries are working to inform the international community about provocations of Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs on Monday.

Azerbaijanis living abroad organize “round tables”, prepare appeals, send letters, hold press conferences, bring the truth to the world community, make appeals to put pressure for the cessation of the Armenian aggressive policy.

The next such actions were held in the cities of France - Toulouse, and Montauban.

On the streets, bus stops, and places of a large number of people, our compatriots posted slogans against Armenian aggression.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.