Azerbaijan applies exit-entry restrictions to several populated areas, settlements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov made a decision to amend the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan ‘On additional measures due to the special quarantine regime’ No. 336 dated September 12, 2020, Trend reports.

According to the decree, during the period of a special quarantine regime, with the exception of operational vehicles, special-purpose vehicles, as well as trucks, entry and exit from the city of Sabirabad, villages of Javad, Turkadi, Galagayin and Kurkandi of the Sabirabad district, the city of Shaki and the village of Kish.

The decree came into force from 00:00 (GMT+4) on October 14, 2020.