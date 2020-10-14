Ready for launch ballistic missiles of Armenia destroyed, says assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Yet another delibarate and targeted human catastrophy planned by Armenia was averted, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.

"Ready for launch ballistic missiles of Armenia destroyed in start position in border area of occupied Kalbajar reg of Azerbaijan with Armenia. Lives of many civilians were saved," he wrote.