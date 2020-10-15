Azerbaijan confirms 101 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 530 new COVID-19 cases, 101 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 43,280 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,671 of them have recovered, and 619 people have died. Currently, 2,990 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,054 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,201,924 tests have been conducted so far.
