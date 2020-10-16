Azerbaijan confirms 129 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 509 new COVID-19 cases, 129 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 43,789 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,800 of them have recovered, and 621 people have died. Currently, 3,368 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,878 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,209,802 tests have been conducted so far.